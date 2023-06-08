Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.65.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
