Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 164,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,871. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Skillsoft

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

