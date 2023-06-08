Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Skillsoft Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Skillsoft by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Skillsoft

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

