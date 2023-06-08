Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.92 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 4,044,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,914,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,552,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

