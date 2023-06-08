Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 20 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,131,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $901.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $909.17 and a 200 day moving average of $855.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

