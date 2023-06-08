Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 8,342 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 302,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 671,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,730. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

