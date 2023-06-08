Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,708. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

