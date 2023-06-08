Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.33. 64,186,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,825,141. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

