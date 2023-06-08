Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.21. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

