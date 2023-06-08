Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 306,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 654,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

