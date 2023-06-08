Smith Moore & CO. Has $840,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.71. 1,406,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,814. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

