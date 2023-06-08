Smith Moore & CO. Has $960,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

