Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 9,799 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.