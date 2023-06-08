Smith Moore & CO. Sells 206 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

