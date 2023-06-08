Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 98,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

