Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %

About Smith & Nephew

SNN opened at $30.08 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

