Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Raised by ShawSpring Partners LLC

ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 7.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $46,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,971 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

