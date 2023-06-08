Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.00. 3,097,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

