Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 190566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About Sokoman Minerals



Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

