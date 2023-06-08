Solana (SOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $380.95 Million

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.68 or 0.00070845 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $7.44 billion and approximately $380.95 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 549,569,927 coins and its circulating supply is 398,188,899 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

