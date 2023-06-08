Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 203,100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cboe Global Markets worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.03. 896,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.91.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

