Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FIGS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $1,001,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 2,073,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,231. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

