Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 36,011 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 298,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.66. The stock had a trading volume of 685,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,684. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $157.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

