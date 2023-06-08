Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 98,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,786,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. 905,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,920. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.