Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 1,924,225 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,924,225 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $61,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 665,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,281. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

