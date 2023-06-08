Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 33,332 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,986,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $7,387,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 2,720.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 623,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 601,423 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 372,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE NSTC remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

