Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.03 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30). Approximately 204,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 593,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

