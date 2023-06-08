SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. 2,664,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,595,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,493 shares of company stock valued at $582,960. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

