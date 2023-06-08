SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Pathstone Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $101,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 1,309,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 908,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

