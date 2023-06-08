SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.