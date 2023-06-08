SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Trimmed by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.68. 587,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,189. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

