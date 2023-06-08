SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

