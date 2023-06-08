Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding purchased 4 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,675 ($45.69) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($182.74).

Spectris Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SXS traded down GBX 34 ($0.42) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,616 ($44.95). The company had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,627. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,738.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,427.74. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($32.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Spectris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.38) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.14) to GBX 3,870 ($48.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.60).

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.