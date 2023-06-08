Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.