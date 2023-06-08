Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
