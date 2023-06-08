Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sports Ventures Acquisition (AKICU)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.