Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 15,137.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 526,184 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $5,199,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.