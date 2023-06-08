Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 476,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,151 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Sprinklr Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
