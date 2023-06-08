Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.