Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

