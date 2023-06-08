SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 591500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.06.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

