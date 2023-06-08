SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) vs. Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Head to Head Review

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SSR Mining and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SSR Mining and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SSR Mining currently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 79.11%. Given SSR Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SSR Mining has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSR Mining and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.58 $194.14 million $0.72 20.08 Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.04 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SSR Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

