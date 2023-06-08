S&T Bank PA Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $8.90 on Thursday, reaching $2,653.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,638.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,406.58. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.