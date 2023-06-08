S&T Bank PA Cuts Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,790 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.25% of CarGurus worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after buying an additional 1,151,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 932,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 622,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 866,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,967. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

