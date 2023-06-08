S&T Bank PA Invests $240,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded up $7.45 on Thursday, reaching $219.38. 7,229,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,443. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

