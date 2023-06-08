S&T Bank PA Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after buying an additional 284,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.