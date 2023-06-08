S&T Bank PA Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. 429,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

