S&T Bank PA Sells 1,185 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,039,998. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 135,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.