S&T Bank PA Sells 8,014 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.61% of Kforce worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 47,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. Kforce’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

