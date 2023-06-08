S&T Bank PA Sells 8,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 482,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 61,238 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.