S&T Bank PA Sells 917 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InterDigital Price Performance

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,170.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,050 shares of company stock worth $1,001,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.23. 158,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

