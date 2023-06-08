Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 443,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 787,767 shares.The stock last traded at $7.63 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Stagwell Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 757,425 shares of company stock worth $5,104,700 and sold 39,734,257 shares worth $255,491,273. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

